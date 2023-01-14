Mercer provided an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
Mercer has racked up a pair of goals and three assists over his last three contests. The 21-year-old has seen fourth-line usage recently, but he led all Devils forwards with 18:00 of ice time Friday in the blowout win. He's been a solid part of the supporting cast with 10 goals, 16 helpers, 78 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 42 appearances this season.
