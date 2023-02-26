Mercer scored a goal Saturday in a 7-0 win over the Flyers.

Mercer put the Devils up 3-0 with one minute left in the second. He wired a one-timer from the slot off a nice feed by Nico Hischier from the right corner. It extended his goal streak to six games and eight snipes. At 21 years and 121 days, Mercer is the youngest player in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history to score in six straight games. He also set another franchise mark -- Mercer has played in 141 consecutive games, surpassing Scott Gomez for the most consecutive games to begin an NHL career in franchise history.