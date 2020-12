Mercer signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Thursday.

The Devils selected Mercer with the 18th overall pick in this year's draft. The 19-year-old winger spent the 2019-20 campaign in the QMJHL, racking up 60 points in just 42 games. He'll represent Team Canada at the World Junior Championship before returning to his QMJHL club for the 2020-21 season.