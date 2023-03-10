Mercer scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals on Thursday. The points extended his scoring streak to 11 games.

Mercer has 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in that span. The 21-year-old sophomore has set career marks in goals (22), assists (26) and is on pace to be near 60 points on the season. Mercer has some star quality in him.