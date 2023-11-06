Mercer scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

With Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier both sidelined due to upper-body injuries, Mercer slid into a top-six role at even strength and a prominent spot on the power play, and the 22-year-old capitalized by jamming a shot past Arvid Soderblom midway through the first period. It was Mercer's first point of the season in 11 games, but with both Hughes and Hischier lacking timelines for their return, he should get enough opportunities in the short term to provide some fantasy value.