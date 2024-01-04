Mercer scored two goals in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

It's the third multi-point performance in the last six games for Mercer, who has caught fire on the Devils' second line alongside Nico Hischier. Mercer has five goals and eight points during his surge, but on the season the 22-year-old has just 20 points (12 goals, eight helpers) in 36 contests as he tries to find his place in New Jersey's talented forward ranks.