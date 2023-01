Mercer logged a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Mercer has produced two goals and five helpers over his last six games, adding a plus-7 rating in that span. He set up an Erik Haula tally in the third period of Thursday's contests. Through 45 outings overall, Mercer has 28 points, including four on the power play and two more while shorthanded. He's added 84 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating, displaying some skill to handle defensive situations.