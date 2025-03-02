Mercer notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Mercer's offense hasn't been very good lately. He's gotten on the scoresheet in just four of his last 12 games, earning three goals and two assists in that span, which follows a six-game slump from Jan. 9-19. The 23-year-old forward is up to 13 goals, 13 helpers, 101 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 61 appearances this season. While he remains a middle-six fixture in the lineup, Mercer is on pace for production similar to his 33-point effort in 2023-24, which is only really useful in deeper fantasy formats.