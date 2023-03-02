Mercer contributed a goal and three assists in New Jersey's 7-5 win over Colorado on Wednesday.
Mercer's marker came at 16:59 of the second period and proved to be the game-winner. He has 20 goals and 43 points in 60 contests this season. Mercer is on fire with nine goals and 14 points over his last seven outings.
More News
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: One goal, two franchise marks•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Leads comeback with three points•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Snaps five-game scoring drought•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Produces shorthanded assist•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Slides helper in win•
-
Devils' Dawson Mercer: Offers assist in win•