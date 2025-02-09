Mercer notched an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.
Mercer has three goals and a helper over his last eight games. The 23-year-old continues to see middle-six minutes, and he offers a bit of depth scoring with little else. For the season, Mercer's at 25 points, 97 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-8 rating over 57 appearances.
