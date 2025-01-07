Mercer scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kraken. He also recorded three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating.

Mercer cracked the scoresheet for the first time since finding the back of the net in the 4-2 win over the Hurricanes on Dec. 27. He has five points (three goals, two helpers) across his last seven appearances. He seems on pace to reach the career-high 43 points he notched as a rookie in 2021-22, when he posted 42 points across 82 games.