Mercer deposited an empty-net goal on the power play Sunday in a 3-1 win over Philadelphia.

Mercer has tallies in back-to-back games for the first time since late December. The right-shot forward sealed the win for the Devils with his third power-play marker of the campaign at 19:42 of the final frame. After a strong first half of the season, Mercer has struggled to consistently contribute on offense since the calendar flipped to January -- he has nine points (six goals) over 25 outings in the new year. However, he's on track to surpass the 33 points he produced over 82 regular-season games in 2023-24.