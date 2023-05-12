Mercer potted the first goal of the game as New Jersey took a 3-2 loss to Carolina on Thursday.
Mercer scored his third goal through 12 playoff games. He hasn't tallied often, but with seven postseason points, he made an impact for the Devils during the postseason. Unfortunately, Mercer's successful sophomore campaign has come to an end.
