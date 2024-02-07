Mercer scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Mercer's goal put the Devils ahead 3-1 in the second period. The 22-year-old was limited to two assists and a minus-7 rating over his last eight games in January, but he's off to a solid start coming out of the All-Star break. The 22-year-old forward has 14 goals, 24 points, 85 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 48 contests as a solid secondary scorer in a middle-six role.