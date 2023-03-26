Mercer found the back of the net in a 5-3 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
Mercer scored early in the second period to extend the Devils' lead to 3-1. He has 23 goals and 51 points in 73 contests this season. Although Mercer has been productive offensively overall in 2022-23, the 21-year-old wasn't able to score a goal and had just one assist over his previous seven outings.
