Mercer logged an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Mercer is on a four-game point streak, consisting of two goals and four assists. The 21-year-old forward has been a fourth-liner in name only lately -- he's logging minutes more in line with a top-six assignment despite playing alongside Jesper Boqvist and Michael McLeod at even strength. Mercer is up to 27 points, a plus-9 rating, 78 shots on net and 33 blocked shots through 43 contests this season.