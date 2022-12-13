Mercer contributed a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Mercer has eight goals and 18 points in 28 contests this season. He recorded just two assists in eight games while averaging 13:20 of ice time from Nov. 3-19, but the 21-year-old jumped to 16:52 per game from Nov. 21-Dec. 9, and saw his production increase to three goals and eight points in nine contests. If Mercer is able to maintain his current top-six spot, he should be a solid offensive contributor.