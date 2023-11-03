Mercer had two shots, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over Minnesota, as his season-opening point drought reached nine games.

Mercer's sophomore slump has arrived a year late. He had 27 goals and 29 assists in a promising second season, building off a 42-point rookie campaign, but the 2020 first-round pick has yet to get on the scoresheet in 2022-23. Mercer's seeing time on the second power-play unit and had 1:20 PP TOI on Thursday, but patience has to be wearing thin for anyone who drafted Mercer hoping that he'd take another step forward in his development this season.