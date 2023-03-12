Mercer stretched his point streak to 12 games with an assist in a 3-1 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

He has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) during the streak. Mercer's point streak is the longest by a player 21 or younger in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history. It is also the fifth-longest point streak by any player in their history, behind Taylor Hall (19 games in 2017-18), Patrik Elias (15 in 1999-00), Brian Gionta (15 in 2005-06) and Petr Sykora (13 in 2000-01).