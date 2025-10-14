Mercer scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The 23-year-old banged home a one-timer on an odd-man rush midway through the second period to give the Devils a 2-1 lead, then his empty-netter late in the third wound up being the GWG when Dmitri Voronkov found the back of the net with 21 seconds left in regulation. The goals were Mercer's first of the season, and he's produced three points in three games. With a top-six role at even strength and a spot on the second power-play unit, Mercer may be able to regain the form that saw him deliver a career-high 27 goals and 56 points over 82 regular-season games in 2022-23.