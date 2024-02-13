Mercer scored his 15th goal of the season in the Devils' 3-1 win over the Kraken on Monday.

Mercer has been mired in a mini-slump. This was just his second goal and fourth point over the last 12 games. His ice time has fluctuated wildly in recent weeks as well. While he's frequently seen more than 20 minutes per game, he has played just 15:27, 13:27, and 14:45 in his last three tilts, which is likely a result of Jack Hughes' return to the lineup.