Mercer scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Mercer had one of the Devils' four goals in the third period, snapping a six-game point drought in the process. The 22-year-old is up to 16 goals, 27 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 59 appearances. Mercer has struggled since the Devils got healthy at forward, and his current third-line role with limited power-play time doesn't bode well for him turning things around.