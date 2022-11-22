Mercer scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

The 21-year-old has found the scoresheet only twice in the last nine games, but both times it was a multi-point performance. Mercer's usual bottom-six role and lack of power-play time limits his fantasy upside, but the 2020 first-round pick has the talent to be an intriguing fantasy option if he moves up the depth chart, either via injury or trade.