Mercer tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Mercer recorded his first postseason point with an assist on Erik Haula's power-play goal early in the second period. The 21-year-old Mercer would add his first goal later in the frame, a shorthanded tally to extend the Devils' lead to 3-0. Mercer had been quiet in the series prior to Thursday's two-point effort. He posted 27 goals and 56 points in 82 regular season games.