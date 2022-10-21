Mercer was the only New Jersey forward without a shot on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. He totaled one blocked shot, one hit, two PIM and a plus-1 rating.

Mercer was oddly quiet in the road win after notching a goal, an assist and 13 shots through the Devils' first three games. The 20-year-old forward needs to gain a bit more game-to-game consistency before he can be trusted in shallower formats, but Mercer's skating in the top six while featuring on the top power-play unit coming off a 42-point rookie season.