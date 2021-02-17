Kulikov was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kulikov practiced for the first time in 12 days Wednesday, so although he's been removed from the league's virus protocols list, he likely won't jump right back into the lineup Thursday against Boston. The 30-year-old blueliner has yet to be added to the Devils' active roster, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.