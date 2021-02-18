Kulikov (not injury related) has been added to the Devils' active roster and is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Kulikov's return will bolster New Jersey's defensive prowess, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up one helper through nine games this campaign.
