Kulikov joined the team for Wednesday's practice session and will be removed from the COVID-19 list, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Kulikov still needs to be activated off non-roster injured reserve in order to suit up in Thursday's matchup with the Bruins. In his nine games this year, the 30-year-old blueliner registered one assist, 10 shots and 14 hits while averaging 19:56 of ice time. Even if he is cleared to play Thursday, Kulikov is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value.