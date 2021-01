Kulikov dished out an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Kulikov got his first point as a member of the Devils in his sixth game with the team. The veteran blueliner rarely gets his name on the scoresheet, as Kulikov hasn't scored more than three goals in a season since the 2013-14 campaign. Most of his value to the team comes on the defensive end, and especially on the penalty kill; Kulikov led all Devils defensemen with 4:25 of shorthanded ice time in this one.