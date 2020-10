Kulikov signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Devils on Thursday.

Kulikov appeared in 51 games with the Jets last season, picking up 10 points while averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time per contest. The 29-year-old blueliner will likely take on a slightly reduced role with New Jersey in 2020-21, which will further limit his already virtually non-existent offensive upside, so he won't be a viable fantasy option.