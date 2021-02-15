Kulikov (COVID-19 protocol) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Kulikov has yet to return to the ice, and he's not expected to be on the road trip that will take a stop in Boston on Thursday. In turn, the 30-year-old's next chance to play is Saturday against the Sabres.
More News
-
Devils' Dmitry Kulikov: Added to protocols list•
-
Devils' Dmitry Kulikov: Gets first point with NJ•
-
Devils' Dmitry Kulikov: Lands one-year deal with New Jersey•
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Registers assist•
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Rare tally stands as GWG•
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Rare multi-point effort•