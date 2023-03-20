Hamilton logged two assists in the Devils' 5-2 win over the Lightning on Sunday.
Hamilton set up Jesper Bratt's game-tying goal midway through the second period before assisting on Nico Hischier's eventual game-winner just three minutes later. The 29-year-old Hamilton extends his career high in points to 66, with 18 goals and 48 assists. He's also added 56 hits, 76 blocked shots, and a plus-23 rating through 70 games this season.
