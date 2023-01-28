Hamilton produced an assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Hamilton extended his point streak to four games (three goals, five helpers), but this was his first game with a single point in that span. The defenseman hasn't gone multiple contests without a point since a three-game slump from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3. He's up to 13 goals, 33 helpers, a plus-18 rating, 176 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 41 hits and 32 PIM through 49 outings. He needs just four points to match the career-best 50 he posted in 2016-17 with the Flames.