Hamilton produced a pair of assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Hamilton set up Timo Meier's first goal as a Devil 9:09 into the first period. In overtime, Hamilton popped up again, serving the lone assist on Nico Hischier's game-winning tally. During a five-game point streak, Hamilton has two goals and five helpers. He's secured his first 60-point campaign with 18 tallies, 43 helpers, 216 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-23 rating through 62 outings overall.