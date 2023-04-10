Hamilton (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
It is unclear at this time if Hamilton will play in Tuesday's game against Buffalo. He has racked up 21 goals, 73 points, 270 shots on net and 86 blocked shots in 80 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Grabs two more points•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Tops 70 points for first time•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Provides game-winning marker•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Playing at elite level•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Adds pair of helpers in win•
-
Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Crosses 60-point threshold•