Hamilton pitched in an assist Thursday, albeit in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Despite lending a helping hand on a Jesper Boqvist tally, Hamilton ended up with a minus-3 rating for the night. The 28-year-old defenseman procured a seven-year contract that nets him a cool $9 million in AAV, but he'll need to consistently do his part to help turn this franchise around. New Jersey is in danger of finishing in the basement of the Metropolitan Division this season.