Hamilton was credited with a pair of assists and a plus-2 rating during a 6-4 loss to the Islanders on Friday.

Hamilton earned helpers on Nico Hischier's game-opening marker and Jack Hughes' third-period tally. Including his season-high, three-point effort against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, the 29-year-old defenseman played a role in four consecutive goals by the Devils. The streak was snapped on Dawson Mercer's second-period goal. Hamilton finished with three shots during 25:09 of ice time during the home defeat.