Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Earns two power-play assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton registered two power-play assists, four shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Hamilton's offense has spiked over the last week with three goals and three assists across his last four games. The 32-year-old defenseman had a hand in both of Dawson Mercer's tallies Thursday. Hamilton has seven points (four on the power play), 30 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating across 11 outings this season. He'll continue to offer plenty of scoring upside in a top-four role with power-play time.
