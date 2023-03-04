Hamilton logged a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Hamilton has collected two goals and three helpers, along with a plus-5 rating, during his four-game point streak. The 29-year-old helped out on a Jesper Bratt tally in the first period of Friday's game. Hamilton is at 59 points (25 on the power play), 212 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 49 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 61 outings. He's almost doubled up his point total from 62 contests a year ago (30).