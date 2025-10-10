Hamilton potted a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hamilton netted his team's first goal of the season at 8:15 of the middle frame, which tied the score at 1-1. The veteran defenseman had a team-high five giveaways in this contest, so he'll look to clean up that area of his game ahead of Saturday's road matchup against the Lightning. Hamilton is skating in a top-four role while quarterbacking the No. 2 power-play unit to start the year.