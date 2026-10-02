Hamilton scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 overtime victory over Philadelphia.

Hamilton hammered a shot that hit his own player in front of Joseph Woll and then picked up his own rebound and pounded it home. He fired six shots on net and laid three hits. Hamilton munches minutes for the Devils and delivers about 10 goals, 40 points, 200 shots, and more than 80 each of hits and blocks for fantasy managers. He's behind Luke Hughes on the power play, but he'll likely hit double-digits in points from the second unit.