Hamilton scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to Detroit on Saturday.

They were his first points of the season. Hamilton is often perceived to be a 50-point elite defender, but he's only hit that mark once (2016-17). He struggled last year -- his first in a Devils uniform -- with just 30 points and a minus-19 in 62 games. Hamilton should do better than than, especially with the talent around him. Just don't overrate.