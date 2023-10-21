Hamilton supplied a power-play goal among seven shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Hamilton is picking up where he left off last season, when he sailed to a new career high in points based on 22 goals and 52 assists over the full 82-game schedule. The Devils are just four games deep into the new campaign, yet Hamilton's lit the lamp three times to complement a pair of assists. While fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to maintain his otherworldly shooting percentage (20.0), it's safe to say that Hamilton is cemented among the elite corps of NHL defensemen.