Hamilton logged two assists, including one while shorthanded, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Hamilton had his first multi-point effort of the campaign in this blowout. The 33-year-old defenseman was able to contribute a shorthanded point for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign, when he was with the Hurricanes. He's yet to add anything on the power play from the second unit. Hamilton has four points, 21 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and eight hits across seven outings this season.