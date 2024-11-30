Hamilton scored a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Hamilton endured a relatively slow start to the season in the scoring column, but he's been turning things around of late with three goals across his last five contests -- two of those on the power play. The 31-year-old has four goals in 26 games this season, and he seems to be on pace to record his second double-digit goal season since 2021-22.