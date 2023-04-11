Hamilton (illness) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hamilton missed Monday's practice, but he's set to avoid missing a game. He'll play on the top pair and first power-play unit as usual. The Devils are dressing seven defensemen, which may help to ease the burden on the 29-year-old if he's not quite at 100 percent.
