Hamilton tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Hamilton opened the scoring in the first period Tuesday, beating Tristan Jarry with a one-timer off a feed from Ondrej Palat. Hamilton would pick up another point with an assist on Timo Meier's power-play goal in the second. The 29-year-old defenseman has had a tremendous season offensively, with 21 goals and 73 points, both career highs.