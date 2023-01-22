Hamilton tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.

Hamilton assisted on Jack Hughes' opening goal just 56 seconds into the game, the Devils' lone tally before Hamilton beat Tristan Jarry with a one-timer on an overtime power play. Hamilton now has 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) through 45 games this season, putting him on pace to top his career high of 50 set in 2016-17 with Calgary.