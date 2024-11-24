Hamilton scored his third goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over Washington.

Hamilton deposited his second power-play marker of the campaign in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The right-shot blueliner has scored in back-to-back games, and he's only been held off the scoresheet three times through 10 appearances in November. The Ontario native leads New Jersey's defensemen in points, and he's third on the team in helpers. Hamilton has produced three goals and 14 assists through 23 contests while skating on the top pair and No. 1 power-play unit.