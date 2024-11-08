Hamilton had an assist and two shots on net in Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.
Hamilton continued a hot stretch, recording his ninth point over the last 10 outings, when he picked up the secondary helper on the first of two goals by Jesper Bratt. The season started slowly for the blueliner, who went scoreless over the first appearances and is looking for his eighth season with at least 40 points.
